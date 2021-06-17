Ohio to award $10M in school security upgrades at public schools, colleges

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that $10 million in grants for school security upgrades are available for public schools and state colleges.
“It’s important that we work proactively to ensure that our school buildings and grounds are as safe as possible to protect both students and staff,” DeWine stated in a release. “Two new grant programs offered through the Ohio School Safety Center will help schools and universities pinpoint any weaknesses in their physical security and make needed improvements and upgrades.”
The 2021 Campus Safety Grant Program will award $5 million to public colleges and universities, and the 2021 K-12 Safety Grant Program also will award $5 million for public K-12 schools for security enhancements. The grands are funded as part of Senate Bill 310.
To qualify for grant funding, schools must conduct a security and vulnerability assessment; grants would be awarded to mitigate the identified safety gaps, such as improved lighting in parking lots, security cameras at building entrances and secure doors, the release stated.
Applications will be accepted through July 16 and recipients would be announced in early 2022.