Ohio Task Force 1 to assist with tornado, storm recovery efforts in Kentucky

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
33 minutes ago

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated Sunday to help with search and rescue efforts in Kentucky after severe storms and tornadoes killed more than a dozen people.

At least eight people died at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory is southwest Kentucky and 12 were killed in the Bowling Green area, according to the Associated Press.

A Type III Search and Rescue team, which includes full equipment, 45 search specialists and canine search teams, is responding, according to OH-TF1. The team’s specific destination has not been determined. The task force was scheduled to leave around 10 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to OH-TF1, task forces from Indiana, Missouri and Tennessee have also been activated.

