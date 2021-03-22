Ohio surpasses 1 million total cases of coronavirus

Ohio has reported more than 1 million total cases of coronavirus, surpassing the milestone nearly two weeks after the state recognized the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed cases.
In approximately 54 weeks, the state has recorded 1,001,194 totals cases, with 1,444 cases reported on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
More than 850,000 total confirmed cases have been reported in Ohio as of Monday.
From the state’s first confirmed cases on March 9, 2020, it took nearly nine months for Ohio to record half a million cases. The state surpassed the 500,000 mark on Dec. 8 when Ohio recorded 25,700 daily cases. The state was reconciling a backlog of antigen tests at the time and included about 13,000 antigen test results in its daily total.
It only took an additional 15 weeks for Ohio to record its next 500,000 cases.
After cases surged in November and December — prompting stay-at-home advisories, a curfew and retail mask compliance order — the state is now reporting about 1,500 cases a day.
More than 2.8 million people have started the vaccination process in Ohio and 1.5 million have completed it, according to ODH.
On Monday,