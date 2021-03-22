Ohio surpasses 1 million total cases of coronavirus

It only took an additional 15 weeks for Ohio to record its next 500,000 cases.

After cases surged in November and December — prompting stay-at-home advisories, a curfew and retail mask compliance order — the state is now reporting about 1,500 cases a day.

More than 2.8 million people have started the vaccination process in Ohio and 1.5 million have completed it, according to ODH.

On Monday,