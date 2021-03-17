Ohio State plans in-person spring commencement, with modifications

The Ohio State University announced Wednesday that it plans to have in-person spring commencement; however, there will be modifications for the two May 9 ceremonies.
“We are partnering with state and local health officials on a plan to provide our students and their families with the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments safely in person,” Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson stated in a release.
A survey conducted by the OSU Office of Student Life found overwhelming support for an in-person commencement among 2021 graduates.
“I’m especially excited for this opportunity for our first-generation graduates, who noted the special importance of commencement,” Johnson said. “The health and safety of Buckeye Nation remain our top priority, and we will continue to work in partnership with health officials to make safe choices to celebrate our students’ collegiate accomplishments.”
Each May 9 graduation ceremony at Ohio Stadium will have no more than 13,500 attendees to allow for social distancing. A livestream will be available for those who can’t watch in person.
- Other health and safety measures implemented include:
- Two guests can accompany each graduate. Each pod of three, including the masked graduate, family and/or friends, will be separated by 6 feet from others
- All tickets will be digital to minimize interaction and seating and gate entry will be designated ahead of time
- Six-feet distance dots will be placed outside each Ohio Stadium gate, and graduates and guests must enter together
- Graduates will receive diplomas on their way into the stadium at assigned times
- Spacing limitations mean a small number of grads and their guests will be seated on the field along with college leaders
The last in-person commencement at Ohio State was on Dec. 15, 2019, when U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown delivered an address to about 3,600 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, the university said. Since the coronavirus pandemic, graduation ceremonies have been conducted virtually.