Ohio State Fair limited to livestock, educational competitions this year

The 2021 Ohio State Fair will focus on livestock competitions and conclude with the Sale of Champions to celebrate the hard work of exhibitors. The fair is expected to start July 19 and end Aug. 8. More details on the livestock and educational competitors will be released at a later day. The deadline to enter livestock competitions is June 20.

“I wish we had a crystal ball, but we don’t,” Strickler said. “As such, the safest decision is to greatly limit the traditional aspects of the Ohio State Fair, sticking to our roots in agriculture. While this is a difficult decision, we feel it is the best path to protect the long-term viability of the Ohio State Fair, as well as the safety of those involved by limiting the scope significantly.”

