Ohio Senate committee asks for Trump support on proposed Medicaid work requirements

The proposal would generally require Ohio’s adult Medicaid beneficiaries under the age of 55 to work a minimum of 20 hours a week and 80 hours a month in order to continue qualifying for their benefits. Some exemptions apply for folks going through job training, higher education and more.

If approved, the requirement would give just under 62,000 Ohioans, often referred to as “Group VIII,” an ultimatum: Find work, enter into some form of formal training or education, or be kicked off of Medicaid.

“These individuals would not be exempt from the work requirements because they are between the ages of 19 and 55, they are not currently working or enrolled in a training program, they do not have intensive physical or mental health needs, and they are not in an alcohol or drug treatment program,” said Clark County Sen. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, in his sponsor testimony of Senate Concurrent Resolution 5.

Koehler framed Medicaid expansion as a stopgap and argued the work requirements would create an incentive for able-bodied beneficiaries to return to the workforce.

“We are doing these individuals a disservice by providing health care services without asking them for at least a minimum of 80 hours of employment, education, or job skills training as a condition of continued Medicaid eligibility,” Koehler said.

On Tuesday, Ohio Department of Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran told the Senate Medicaid Committee that there’s a “misconception that most of the people in Group VIII are truly healthy and able-bodied. That’s really not the case.”

Corcoran explained that Group VIII Ohioans that would be subject to work requirements are overall less healthy than the “otherwise employed commercial population.” She said the group is more likely to use behavioral health services, hospitals and pharmaceuticals than the average Ohioan.

“That’s not to say they’re not capable of holding a job, I’m not suggesting that,” Corcoran said. “But, I am saying that when we look at the pattern of service utilization ... we know that they’re not a truly healthy population in the sense that most of us would view it.”

Opponents to the legislation, meanwhile, drew on the fact that work requirements could be burdensome to both the state, which would have to administratively verify those 62,000 Ohioans on a yearly basis, and Group VIII recipients that may not qualify for exemptions through no fault of their own.

“For people that fall within specific categories, like people receiving unemployment, or people who are experiencing domestic violence or homelessness, verification could be incredibly complicated,” said Kathryn Poe, a health and budget researcher at the progressive think tank Policy Matters Ohio.

Poe explained that work requirements might also bring problems for folks who are out of work, or merely not working enough to meet Ohio’s proposed requirement, due to family emergencies, child care difficulties, sudden illnesses, or inconsistent hours at their job.

CMS is currently holding a public comment period on Ohio’s request until April 7, according to Corcoran. After, CMS will enter into a review and negotiation period with the state and finish the final conditions before sending out final approval. If approved, Corcoran said Ohioans that fail the work requirements could be kicked off Medicaid starting Jan. 1, 2026.

With the committee’s party-line approval of the resolution Tuesday, it’ll now head to the Senate floor, where it’s expected to get support from the chamber’s Republican supermajority. It’ll then head to the House, whose Republican leader supports work requirements.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.