Ohio School Boards Association leaves national agency over dispute

“There is tremendous value in allowing and encouraging the public to have meaningful input into the decision-making process,” Lewis and Heard wrote in the letter. “However, that participation should not come at the expense of interfering with the board’s ability to conduct its business or subjecting individual board members to threats of violence, abuse, or harassment. That said, dealing with such interference should be dealt with at the local level, not by federal officials.”

NSBA walked back its wording in an Oct. 22 memorandum from its board to its members.

“There was no justification for some of the language included in the letter,” NSBA wrote. “We should have had a better process in place to allow for consultation on a communication of this significance. We apologize also for the strain and stress this situation has caused you and your organizations.”

Shannon Cox, superintendent of Montgomery County Educational Service Center, told Dayton Daily News Tuesday that MCESC understands OSBA’s stance and also understands the general concept of NSBA’s letter, as it has encountered “very disruptive participants in our board meetings across the county, state, and nation.”

“However, not all of the disruptions have been from parents, nor do we as a whole agree with the terminology NSBA used,” Cox said. “As an association, both OSBA and NSBA have to represent their entire membership and as we all know, we are living in very polarized times with hyper-partisan views.”

Locally, Montgomery County schools have been “caught in the crosshairs of social conflict,” she said.

“Our superintendents and school leaders have navigated these times with dignity, intention and the best judgment they have in order to provide the safest learning and working environments for their students and staff,” Cox said.

OSBA said the NSBA letter demonstrated “just how out of touch” the national association is with the concerns of local school boards and the principle of local control.

“OSBA can no longer allow NSBA to speak for our association or our membership and no longer see the value of continued membership,” Lewis and Heard said in the letter.