Ohio reports slight dip in COVID cases, hospitalizations

As of Thursday, there were 1,275 people hospitalized in the state who tested positive for COVID, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. That included 136 people in west central Ohio and 212 people in southwest Ohio.

West central Ohio consists of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties and southwest Ohio includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.

In the last week southwest Ohio reported a 2% decrease in COVID inpatients. However, compared to 60 days ago, hospitalized coronavirus patients have increased by 106% in the region, according to OHA.

Patients hospitalized with the virus grew by 1% in the past week in west central Ohio, and is up 167% over the last 60 days.

Ohio had 166 ICU patients with the virus on Thursday, including 29 in southwest Ohio and 19 in west central Ohio.

It’s a 73% increase from last week in west central Ohio and an 850% increase from 60 days ago, according to OHA.

Southwest Ohio reported a 12% decrease in ICU patients with the virus over the last week, but an 81% increase compared to 60 days ago.

More than 7.41 million people in Ohio have started the COVID vaccine and nearly 6.88 million have completed it, according to ODH.