Ohio reports more than 800 COVID cases for second consecutive day

Friday also marked the fourth day in a row Ohio reported more than 50 hospitalizations.

The state recorded 52 hospitalizations in the last day, bringing its total to 61,429. Over the last three weeks, Ohio averaged 34 hospitalizations a day.

Three ICU admissions were reported Friday in Ohio, just below its 21-day average of four.

Ohio reported 18 deaths on Friday, for a total of 20,467.

The date a death is reported on does not reflect the day the death occurred. Death data can fluctuate because some states do not regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

As of Friday, 48.75% of Ohioans and 5,698,421 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to ODH. More than 45.5% of residents and 5,335,355 people in the state have finished the vaccination.