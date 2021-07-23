springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio reports more than 800 COVID cases for second consecutive day

Free walk-up coronavirus testing was available the old Greene County career technology Center near Xenia Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in partnership with Public Health Greene County. STAFF/MARSHALL GORBY
Free walk-up coronavirus testing was available the old Greene County career technology Center near Xenia Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in partnership with Public Health Greene County. STAFF/MARSHALL GORBY

Credit:

Credit:

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

More than 800 cases of coronavirus were reported in Ohio for the second day in a row Friday.

The state recorded 802 cases in the last 24 hours and 822 cases on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the second highest and highest number of cases reported in Ohio this month.

In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 421 cases a day. That’s nearly 100 cases higher than the 21-day average of 330 cases reported on Monday.

ExploreCOVID hospitalizations climb as variant spreads: What’s the latest?
ajc.com

Throughout the pandemic, the state health department has recorded 1,120,922 total COVID cases.

Friday also marked the fourth day in a row Ohio reported more than 50 hospitalizations.

The state recorded 52 hospitalizations in the last day, bringing its total to 61,429. Over the last three weeks, Ohio averaged 34 hospitalizations a day.

Three ICU admissions were reported Friday in Ohio, just below its 21-day average of four.

ExploreOhioans may have been exposed to monkeypox on flights, CDC warns

Ohio reported 18 deaths on Friday, for a total of 20,467.

The date a death is reported on does not reflect the day the death occurred. Death data can fluctuate because some states do not regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

As of Friday, 48.75% of Ohioans and 5,698,421 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to ODH. More than 45.5% of residents and 5,335,355 people in the state have finished the vaccination.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top