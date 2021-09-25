Ohio reports more than 5,300 new COVID-19 cases

Ohio also reported Saturday that in the last 24 hours, 177 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. The 21-day average is 245 people.

ODH updates COVID death data twice a week and updated their death data on Friday. No new death reports were reported on Saturday.

The state reported 224 deaths Friday, bringing its total to 21,820, according to ODH. It’s the highest number of deaths reported in the last three weeks.

Because other states do not regularly report death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, the data can fluctuate.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.

More than 53% of Ohioans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 49% are fully vaccinated.