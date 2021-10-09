Ohio reports more than 3,100 new COVID cases

Ohio reported 3,185 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The 21-day case average reported on Saturday was 5,674 new cases.
The number of cases comes as Ohio reported 329 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, the highest in the past 21 days.
An additional 201 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, according to the same statistics.
On average in the past 21 days, 261 people have been hospitalized.
As of Saturday, 19 people were admitted to the ICU in the last 24 hours, ODH said. On average, 22 people have been admitted in the last 21 days.
More than 6.35 million Ohioans, or 54.4% of the total population, have started the COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday.