Ohio reports more than 1,000 COVID cases for 3rd straight day

“It simply takes less of this virus to spread from the mouth or the nose of an infected persons to that of another non-infected person,” he said.

To prevent a third wave of cases and hospitalizations, health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated or wear masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance this week to recommend face masks for vaccinated people while indoors in regions were COVID transmission rates are spiking.

Butler, Champaign, Clinton, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties all meet the CDC’s criteria for either high or substantial COVID transmission.

Masks are still encouraged for the unvaccinated as well.

As of Thursday, nearly 5,735,000 people in Ohio have started the vaccine, according to ODH, and more than 5,745,000 people have finished it.

Ohio also reported 80 daily hospitalizations for the second day in a row. The state is averaging 47 hospitalizations a day in the last 21 days.

Six ICU admissions were recorded in the last day, bringing Ohio’s total to 8,458 during the pandemic.