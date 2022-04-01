Ohio reports first pediatric flu death of the season

The state health department said COVID-19 mitigation efforts, such as face masks, social distancing, hand washing, reduced travel, school closures and more, likely contributed the decline of flu cases and hospitalizations last season.

So far this season, west central Ohio accounts for the most flu-related hospitalizations in the state. There have been 216 hospitalizations so far, which is approximately 22.2% of total flu hospitalizations reported in the state, according to ODH.

Southwest Ohio is third in the state with 160 flu-related hospitalizations, or 16.5% of the state’s total.

Montgomery County leads Ohio in flu hospitalizations with 138. Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties round out the top three with 76 and 66 hospitalizations respectively.

Flu activity typically peaks between December and February. To follow flu activity in Ohio, visit the state’s Influenza Activity dashboard here.