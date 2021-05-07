Ohio reports fewer than 1,500 daily COVID cases for sixth-straight day

On Thursday, a key metric tied to Ohio’s public health orders continued to move in the right direction.

The state reported 140.2 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday, making it the third straight week the number has decreased. Last Thursday, 155.6 cases were reported and on April 22 185.8 cases were reported.

If Ohio records less than 50 cases per 100,000 people for two straight weeks all the state’s health orders, including the mask mandate, will be lifted.

The case rate of 140.2 cases per 100,000 is the lowest the rate has been since mid October, according to ODH.