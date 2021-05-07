Ohio reports fewer than 1,500 daily COVID cases for sixth-straight day

Fewer than 1,500 daily cases of coronavirus were reported in Ohio for the sixth day in a row Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The state recorded 1,397 cases in the last day, only 10 more than the 1,387 cases reported on Thursday.
Ohio’s 21-day case trend dipped below 1,500 Friday with the state averaging 1,496 cases a day.
The state also reported its fewest number of daily hospitalizations in six days Friday.
There were 83 hospitalizations recorded. Over the last 21 days, Ohio has reported an average of 115 hospitalizations a day.
On Thursday, a key metric tied to Ohio’s public health orders continued to move in the right direction.
The state reported 140.2 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday, making it the third straight week the number has decreased. Last Thursday, 155.6 cases were reported and on April 22 185.8 cases were reported.
If Ohio records less than 50 cases per 100,000 people for two straight weeks all the state’s health orders, including the mask mandate, will be lifted.
The case rate of 140.2 cases per 100,000 is the lowest the rate has been since mid October, according to ODH.