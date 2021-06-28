springfield-news-sun logo
Ohio reports fewer than 150 COVID-19 cases Monday

Premier Health workers prepare to vaccinate people from COVID-19 at an clinic held at the University of Dayton Arena Monday March 22, 2021.
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio recorded its second fewest number of daily coronavirus cases in at least three weeks, reporting 147 on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The state reported 123 cases last Monday.

More than 1,110,800 total COVID cases have been recorded in Ohio, according to the state health department.

Monday also marked the second day in a row Ohio has reported fewer than 200 daily cases. There were 154 cases reported Sunday.

In the last three weeks, Ohio has recorded fewer than 200 daily cases five times. The state is reporting an average of 283 cases a day for the last 21 days.

Hospitalizations and ICU admission were also down in the state compared to its 21-day average.

Four ICU admissions were recorded in the last day. Ohio has averaged six ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.

The state reported 34 hospitalizations Monday compared to its 21-day average of 44 hospitalizations a day.

On June 7, Ohio’s 21 day average was 74 hospitalizations a day and nine ICU admissions a day. The state was also recording 632 cases a day, according to ODH.

As of Monday, More than 5,558,000 people in Ohio have started the vaccine and 47.55% have received at least one dose. Nearly 5,165,500 people in the state have completed the vaccine, with 44.19% of Ohioans finished.

