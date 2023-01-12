Ohio reports fewer than 11,000 COVID cases

For the first time in more than a month, Ohio recorded fewer than 11,000 weekly coronavirus cases.
The state added 10,188 COVID-19 cases Thursday, the fewest reported since Ohio reported 9,424 cases on Nov. 24, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio reported 646 hospitalizations, a slight decrease from the 709 hospitalizations added on Jan. 5. It’s the seventh week in a row coronavirus hospitalizations exceeded 600.
As of Thursday, Ohio had 1,058 people hospitalized with COVID and 160 in its ICUs, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.
West central Ohio had 95 coronavirus inpatients. It was a 30% decrease compared to the previous week but a 28% increase from 60 days ago.
Southwest Ohio reported 163 hospital patients with the virus — which was an 18% drop from a week ago but a 28% increase over the past 60 days.
West central Ohio consists of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties and southwest Ohio is made up of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.
There were 29 COVID patients in southwest Ohio’s ICUs Thursday. It was a 26% increase compared to the previous week and a 93% increase from 60 days ago, according to OHA.
West central Ohio reported 10 ICU patients with the virus for a 9% decrease over the last week but a 25% increase compared to 60 days ago.
The state health department reported 49 ICU admissions in the past week.
Ohio reported 106 COVID deaths Thursday, bringing its total to 41,139, according to ODH.
More than 64.5% of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine and 59.92% have finished it.
