Ohio reports fewer than 10,000 COVID cases for 2nd straight week

Of those hospitalized with the virus, 66 were in west central Ohio and 114 were in southwest Ohio.

West central Ohio — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — reported a 16% decrease in coronavirus inpatients over the previous week and a 23% decrease compared to 60 days ago.

For southwest Ohio — which is made up of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties — the number of hospitalized COVID patients was down 20% from the last week, and it dropped 21% over the past 60 days.

The region also accounted for 27 of the state’s coronavirus ICU patients, according to OHA.

West central Ohio had seven people with the virus in its ICUs. It was a 36% decrease compared to the previous week. The region reported the same number of COVID ICU patients as it did 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio saw a 7% decrease in ICU patients with coronavirus from the last week, but a 29% increase from 60 days ago.

The state health department recorded 38 ICU admissions in the last week.

Ohio added 106 COVID deaths Thursday, bringing its total to 41,355, according to ODH.

As of Thursday, 64.69% of the state’s population had started the vaccine and 59.97% had finished it. Approximately 14.85% of Ohioans have received the updated COVID booster.