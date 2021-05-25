Ohio reports fewer than 1,000 daily COVID cases for 4th straight day

In the last day, Ohio recorded 126 new hospitalizations and 13 new ICU admissions.

Over the last 21 days, the state is reporting an average of 93 hospitalizations a day and 10 ICU admissions a day.

ODH reported 44 COVID deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 19,753. The state updates coronavirus death data twice a week. Because some states do not regularly submit death information to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, fluctuations in the data are possible.

Tomorrow, Ohio will announce the first winners of the Vax-a-Million drawings.

The Ohio Lottery held the first drawing for the $1 million prize and for the full-ride college scholarship on Monday, but the winners won’t be announced until 7:29 p.m. Wednesday.

The delay in announcing the winners allow the health department to confirm the winners are eligible for the prizes.

For five weeks, the state will draw the winners on Mondays, with the official announcement on Wednesdays.

More than 2.75 million people signed up for the $1 million drawing and 104,000 people signed up for the college scholarship, Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday.

The drawings are open to Ohioans 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

As of Tuesday, more than 5,203,000 people in the state have had at least one vaccination shot and 4,559,000 have finished the vaccination.

Nearly 40% of Ohioans have received both doses or have completed the inoculation and 44.5% have had at least the first dose, according to ODH.