springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio reports 4,428 new cases of COVID-19

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Eric Schwartzberg
25 minutes ago

Ohio reported 4,428 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The 21-day average is 6,443 new cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health, which released updated statistics this afternoon.

ODH also reported on Sunday that in the last 24 hours, 79 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,522 current hospitalizations.

Three new patients were admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 24 hours. The 21-day average of new ICU patients is 20 patients.

COVID-19 key indicators for the state of Ohio on Sept. 18, 2021. Ohio Department of Health
Caption
COVID-19 key indicators for the state of Ohio on Sept. 18, 2021. Ohio Department of Health

The state recorded 6,716 cases Saturday and 8,447 cases Friday, the second-highest daily case number reported in the past three weeks. Throughout the pandemic, Ohio’s new cases typically have decreased on weekends and peaked on weekdays, when more testing is performed and results are completed.

More than 53% of Ohioans had started a COVID-19 vaccination, or more than 6.23 million people. More than 49% of Ohioans had completed their shots, or more than 5.76 million people.

In Other News
1
Ohio reports more than 6,700 new COVID-19 cases
2
FDA panel recommends Pfizer booster for 65+, health care workers; local
3
See which 36 local schools mandate masks, which 21 don’t
4
DeWine: Nearly 58% of Ohio students under mask mandate
5
Ohio reports more than 8,000 daily COVID cases for 2nd straight day
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top