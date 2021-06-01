Ohio records 622 COVID cases as state prepares to lift health orders

Just over 90 hospitalizations and 14 ICU admissions were reported on Tuesday.

The numbers were slightly above Ohio’s 21-day averages of 81 hospitalizations and nine ICU admissions.

The state also reported a two-week low for the number of COVID patients in Ohio hospitals. As of Tuesday, 702 people were hospitalized with COVID, according to ODH. On May 19, there were 834 patients.

Tomorrow, Ohio is lifting most of its public health mandate, including the face mask order.

However, businesses, schools and other organizations have the ability to adopt their own rules and could still require masks.

The state will also announce the second winners of the Vax-a-Million drawing Wednesday evening.

The winners of the $1 million prize and full college scholarship will be named at 7:29 p.m.

As of Tuesday, more than 5,310,500 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 4,664,238 have completed the vaccine, according to ODH.