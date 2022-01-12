Ohio records 20,000+ COVID daily cases for first time in a week

One in three hospital inpatients and one in three people admitted to the ICU in Ohio tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. The number of COVID patients hospitalized in the state has increased by a percent in the last week and is up 40% in the past three weeks. COVID ICU admissions decreased 8% over the last week but are up 1% from three weeks ago.

In the past 60 days coronavirus patients are up 158% in Ohio hospitals and increased 71% in ICUs, according to OHA.

On Wednesday Ohio reported 499 daily hospitalizations and 44 daily ICU admissions, according to ODH. The state’s 21-day average is 332 COVID hospitalizations a day and 30 ICU admissions a day.

More than 60.5% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 70.69% of adults and 64.34% of those 5 and older. As of Wednesday, 55.6% of residents, including 65.43% of adults and 59.09% of Ohioans 5 and older, have finished their vaccination, according to ODH.

Nearly 6.4 million residents completed their vaccine and 7.07 million have started it. More than 2.98 million people in the state have received an additional vaccine dose.