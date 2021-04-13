X

Ohio recommends temporary pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is in Dayton this Monday morning, March 8, 2021 visiting the Bethesda Temple vaccination site on Salem Avenue in Harrison Twp. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
By Kristen Spicker
FDA, CDC advise providers to halt vaccine use due to rare blood clots

Ohio Department of Health officials and Gov. Mike DeWine are advising all coronavirus vaccine providers in the state halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The recommendation came following a statement from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control advising a pause of the use of the vaccine due to rare blood clots reported in six people in the U.S. after they received the vaccine.

“Officials with the Ohio Department of Health are following this situation closely,” read a state from DeWine’s office.

The CDC and FDA are schedule to hold a media briefing today. The CDC will also have a meeting with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Wednesday.

