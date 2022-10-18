Ohio offers charter schools, others up to $100K grants for security improvements

Ohio is offering up to $100,000 each for religious institutions, chartered non-public schools, licensed preschools and nonprofit organizations to pay for security upgrades.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the grant program on Oct. 14, saying nearly $6 million in funding is being provided from the Ohio Safety and Security Grant Program.
The funds can be spent on “eligible security improvements” that help these organizations prevent, prepare for or respond to attacks, as well as to hire a resource officer, special duty police officer or licensed security guards.
It can also be used to pay for emergency training and to purchase equipment that can help with emergency communication, management and response.
Grants are administered by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Each applicant can be awarded up to $100,000.
