Ohio nears 1 million coronavirus cases

A National Guard member administers a COVID-19 test to a motorist during the Clark County Combined Health District's free COVID-19 testing clinic at Kenton Ridge High School Friday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
UPDATED CUTLINE OCT. 29. Clark County remained at level 3, falling off the state’s level 4 watch list on Thursday. Coronavirus cases in the county are still high and the Clark County Combined Health District is planning additional pop-up testing similar to this clinic at Kenton Ridge High School on Oct. 16 where a National Guard member administers a COVID-19 test to a motorist. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Micah Karr

Since March of 2020, the Ohio Department of Health has reported nearly 1 million cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, 998,819 cases have been reported, along with 52,099 hospitalizations and 18,347 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, ODH has reported 1,483 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the current case average to 1,555.

As of Saturday, 854 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, approximately one in 22 patients. In the past week, coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped by three percent, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 24 hours, 50 people have been hospitalized, ODH reported.

Starting next week, Dayton Children’s Connor Child Health Pavilion will join more than 1,300 providers administering the coronavirus vaccine.

Dayton Children’s will start vaccinations on Wednesday, March 24.

“We are honored to be able to continue to support the community in the vaccination efforts,” said Adam Mezoff, MD, chief medical officer at Dayton Children’s. “The COVID-19 vaccine is an important step in the right direction of ending this pandemic. We welcome with open arms anyone who would like to receive their vaccine to do so at Dayton Children’s.”

