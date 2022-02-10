Hamburger icon
Ohio National Guard’s COVID mission ending in Dayton area

Vehicles line up at the Dayton Children's Springboro COVID-19 testing site Thursday Jan. 13, 2022. The Ohio National Guard is assisting with the testing allowing the site to triple its capacity. The facility, is located at 3300 W. Tech Road. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Vehicles line up at the Dayton Children's Springboro COVID-19 testing site Thursday Jan. 13, 2022. The Ohio National Guard is assisting with the testing allowing the site to triple its capacity. The facility, is located at 3300 W. Tech Road. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By Jordan Laird
25 minutes ago

The Ohio National Guard unit assisting Dayton Children’s with coronavirus testing left earlier this week as the recent Omicron surge abates.

About 2,000 National Guard members were deployed across Ohio in December and January to assist in hospitals and testing sites. As of Tuesday, that number had decreased to 1,200 Guard members, Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday morning.

“While the National Guard may be leaving hospitals or testing centers, it’s certainly not time for us to let our guard down,” said Vanderhoff.

About 20 Guard members helped Dayton Children’s coronavirus testing site in Springboro triple its capacity during the COVID-19 Omicron wave in January. Half of the unit assisting Children’s left last week and the other half left on Monday, according to Dayton Children’s spokeswoman Katie Solovey.

Guard members were also deployed at other Dayton-area locations including Miami Valley Hospital, Atrium Medical Center and the testing location at Miami Valley Hospital.

This story will be updated.

