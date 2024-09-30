Ohio National Guard to help with hurricane recovery in North Carolina

“Ohio is answering the call to help Gov. (Roy) Cooper and North Carolina in its recovery,” said Gov. DeWine. “In the aftermath of this storm, many roads are blocked or completely washed away, so this aerial support will be crucial in getting resources where they’re needed the most.”

North Carolina requested the Ohio National Guard’s help under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a national mutual aid partnership that allows state-to-state assistance during state or federally declared emergencies.

Ohio Task Force 1 has also been reassigned to North Carolina after completing its missing in the Pasco County, Florida area.

OH-TF1 deployed an 82-member team Tuesday evening ahead of Hurricane Helene. The team included members trained in search and rescue operations.

At least 121 people died in six states due to Hurricane Helene, according to the Associated Press. The hurricane traveled from Florida’s Gulf Coast to Virginia, destroying roads and knocking down trees. North Carolina experienced the worst flooding in the state’s history, with rainfall estimates of more than 2 feet in some areas, AP reported.