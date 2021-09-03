springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio National Guard activated to help Ida relief efforts in Louisiana

Flooding in French Settlement, La., is viewed Thursday Sept. 2, 2021, after Hurricane Ida moved through the area. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Caption
Flooding in French Settlement, La., is viewed Thursday Sept. 2, 2021, after Hurricane Ida moved through the area. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Credit: Bill Feig

Credit: Bill Feig

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Gov. Mike DeWine authorized the activation of the Ohio National Guard to assist with Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana.

Starting Sept. 8, 250 Ohio National Guard soldiers will be on state active duty. The deployment is expected to last three weeks.

DeWine approved the activation at the request of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and he Louisiana National Guard.

ExploreArea residents mount relief efforts to aid Louisianans affected by Hurricane Ida

The Ohio National Guard responding to Louisiana will primarily be from the 112th Transportation Battalion in North Canton, the 1485th Transportation Company in Coshocton and the 1486th Transportation Company in Mansfield.

The soldiers are expected to provide general-purpose support during their mission.

ExploreOhio Task Force 1 searching for, assisting Ida survivors in New Orleans area

Ohio Task Force 1 activated last week as part of the storm recovery efforts. The team arrived in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.

Wednesday the task force was assigned to the Baton Rouge area to perform wide-area searches, which includes identifying and helping lost or trapped survivors and providing community needs assessments to local and national authorities.

At least 13 deaths were contributed to Ida in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and more than 45 people were killed in the Northeast after the storm resulted in record-breaking rain in the region, according to the Associated Press.

ExplorePHOTOS: Hurricane Ida aftermath

In Other News
1
New student COVID cases top 700 in Butler, Greene, Miami, Montgomery...
2
COVID-19 in schools: When does Ohio recommend quarantining?
3
Ohio reports more than 7,000 daily COVID cases for first time since...
4
Ohioans urged to follow COVID-19 precautions ahead of Labor Day
5
Dayton Children’s recommends universal masking at schools
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top