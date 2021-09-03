Ohio National Guard activated to help Ida relief efforts in Louisiana

Ohio Task Force 1 activated last week as part of the storm recovery efforts. The team arrived in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.

Wednesday the task force was assigned to the Baton Rouge area to perform wide-area searches, which includes identifying and helping lost or trapped survivors and providing community needs assessments to local and national authorities.

At least 13 deaths were contributed to Ida in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and more than 45 people were killed in the Northeast after the storm resulted in record-breaking rain in the region, according to the Associated Press.