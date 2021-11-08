Ohio looms large in Amtrak’s infrastructure spending plans

Amtrak in February announced its proposal for five new routes in Ohio, pending approval of an infrastructure bill.

The routes proposed then were to connect Cincinnati with Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, New York and several other cities.

Dayton would have an intermedia station stop connecting Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, officials said.

As part of the plan, Ohio would gradually assume operational funding responsibilities, said Stu Nicholson, executive director for the transportation advocacy group All Aboard Ohio.

“They’ve done tweaks to different routes, and things like that, but there’s never been a national policy to go out and say, ‘Look, we want to provide more trains and more corridors, and serve more cities and more people.’ This is a first,” Nicholson said in February.