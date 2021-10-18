springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio leaders react to death of ‘true public servant’ Colin Powell

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2006 file photo, former Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on during a ceremony for the Alexis de Tocqueville prize, a French literary award, in Tocqueville, east of Cherbourg, western France. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications. In an announcement on social media Monday, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated. He was 84. (AP Photo/Vincent Michel)
Caption
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2006 file photo, former Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on during a ceremony for the Alexis de Tocqueville prize, a French literary award, in Tocqueville, east of Cherbourg, western France. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications. In an announcement on social media Monday, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated. He was 84. (AP Photo/Vincent Michel)

Credit: Vincent Michel

Credit: Vincent Michel

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Ohio officials reacted to the death of Colin Powell, the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, calling him a “true public servant” and sharing condolences for Powell’s family.

“Today our country has lost one of its most accomplished citizens, General Colin L. Powell,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “A son of Jamaican immigrants, Gen. Powell served his country in the U.S. Army beginning in ROTC and rose through the ranks to become a four-star general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.”

ExploreColin Powell, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims, dies

Powell also served as the country’s first Black secretary of state, the governor added.

“Colin Powell cared about helping America’s young people and was the chairman of America’s promise, a non-profit organization to help young people build character,” he said. “Fran and I extend our sympathy to Secretary Powell’s wife, Alma, and the entire Powell family.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R–Dayton, said Powell and his legacy will always be remembered.

ExplorePHOTOS: General Colin Powell through the years

“Former Secretary of State Powell was a true public servant and I had the honor of working with him during his time serving in the George W. Bush administration,” Turner said. “As the first African American secretary of state, he served our nation admirably and his legacy will not be forgotten.”

In an announcement on social media, Powell’s family said he died of COVID-19 complications and that he was fully vaccinated. He was 84 years old.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated,” the statement read. “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

In Other News
1
Colin Powell, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims, dies
2
4 gun bills get debate in Ohio House: What they would do
3
Dayton doctors answer readers’ questions: COVID vaccine safe for...
4
KISS concert at Nutter Center postponed again
5
Ohio reports about 2,500 new COVID cases Sunday

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top