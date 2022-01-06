Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio enters 2nd week of daily COVID hospitalization records

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 19 minutes ago

More than 6,500 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio on Thursday, which marked the eighth consecutive record as coronavirus hospitalizations have increased daily since Christmas.

The 6,540 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals represent one-third of all hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. There are 1,315 COVID patients in the ICU, which accounts for one-third of all ICU patients.

There were 19,442 new COVID cases reported Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health. This brings the 21-day case average to 14,901. There have been 2,132,266 cumulative cases reported in in the state since the pandemic began.

ajc.com

Of those in the ICU for COVID-19 at Kettering Health and Premier Health hospitals, 89% are unvaccinated, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association reported Thursday.

As of Wednesday, 60.16% of all Ohioans have now started the vaccine, including 70.36% of adults and 63.94% of those 5 and older. Of those, 55.32% of Ohioans, including 65.24% of adults and 58.8% of those 5 and older, have completed the vaccine.

More than 2.8 million Ohioans have received a booster vaccine dose, including 31,977 reported in the last day, according to ODH data.

In Other News
1
‘2L8TE:’ These proposed vanity plates were too much for the Ohio BMV
2
Take care when dealing with ice, snow, dangerous wind chills
3
Hiring event today; Fuyao has hundreds of openings at Moraine plant
4
Got room for cows and goats in need of a home?
5
2 winning tickets sold in $630M Powerball drawing

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top