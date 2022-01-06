Ohio enters 2nd week of daily COVID hospitalization records

More than 6,500 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio on Thursday, which marked the eighth consecutive record as coronavirus hospitalizations have increased daily since Christmas.
The 6,540 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals represent one-third of all hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. There are 1,315 COVID patients in the ICU, which accounts for one-third of all ICU patients.
There were 19,442 new COVID cases reported Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health. This brings the 21-day case average to 14,901. There have been 2,132,266 cumulative cases reported in in the state since the pandemic began.
Of those in the ICU for COVID-19 at Kettering Health and Premier Health hospitals, 89% are unvaccinated, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association reported Thursday.
As of Wednesday, 60.16% of all Ohioans have now started the vaccine, including 70.36% of adults and 63.94% of those 5 and older. Of those, 55.32% of Ohioans, including 65.24% of adults and 58.8% of those 5 and older, have completed the vaccine.
More than 2.8 million Ohioans have received a booster vaccine dose, including 31,977 reported in the last day, according to ODH data.
