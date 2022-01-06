Ohio enters 2nd week of daily COVID hospitalization records

The 6,540 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals represent one-third of all hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. There are 1,315 COVID patients in the ICU, which accounts for one-third of all ICU patients.

There were 19,442 new COVID cases reported Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health. This brings the 21-day case average to 14,901. There have been 2,132,266 cumulative cases reported in in the state since the pandemic began.