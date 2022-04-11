Ohio encourages motorists to drive safely during National Work Zone Awareness Week

There were 4,796 crashes in Ohio’s work zones with 35% of ODOT workers present last year, the press release said. The crashes led to 1,759 injuries and 29 deaths with 20 workers injured and one killed.

So far this year, ODOT crews have been hit more than 70 times, according to the press release.

Last month, two people were taken to the hospital after a box truck hit the back of an ODOT truck on Interstate 70 in Clark County. The driver of the box truck had minor injuries and an ODOT worker was transported to the hospital for observation, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.