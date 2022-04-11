Ohio encourages motorists to drive safely during National Work Zone Awareness Week

Ohio is reminding motorists to be alert and drive with caution with in work zones during National Work Zone Awareness Week.
The awareness campaign runs through Friday and encourages safe driving statewide.
Ohio Department of Transportation and Gov. Mike DeWine launched an effort for this springs’ campaign to the public showcasing the importance of road safety, according to a press release from ODOT.
“Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down” is this year’s theme.
“Speed and distracted driving are two of the biggest issues we see in our work zones. Ask any ODOT worker and they likely have a ‘close call’ story to tell. That’s unacceptable. Move over, slow down, and above all pay attention when you’re on the road. The lives of our men and women depend on it,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said.
There were 4,796 crashes in Ohio’s work zones with 35% of ODOT workers present last year, the press release said. The crashes led to 1,759 injuries and 29 deaths with 20 workers injured and one killed.
So far this year, ODOT crews have been hit more than 70 times, according to the press release.
Last month, two people were taken to the hospital after a box truck hit the back of an ODOT truck on Interstate 70 in Clark County. The driver of the box truck had minor injuries and an ODOT worker was transported to the hospital for observation, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
