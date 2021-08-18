Ohio Department of Health to give update on COVID-19 today

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will updated Ohioans on the coronavirus pandemic at 1 p.m. today.
He will be joined by Michael Forbes, a pediatric intensive care specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital, and Craig Dues, director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mercer Health.
The press conference will be streamed live on YouTube.
On Tuesday Gov. Mike DeWine warned that the spread of the delta variant is putting Ohio’s ability to return to in-person learning at risk.
Some K-12 schools have already begun the new school year and others are welcoming students back this week.
While Ohio hasn’t mandated masks in the classroom, the governor is urging students and teachers to wear them.
“We are clearly well past the time when the state can mandate to parents and school districts what actions to take,” DeWine said. “These decisions today rest with the parents and school officials. Our children simply cannot afford another disrupted school year.”