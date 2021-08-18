springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio Department of Health to give update on COVID-19 today

A pile of "I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine!" stickers waits for students and adults to get their vaccine shot at a vaccine clinic at Shawnee High School.
Caption
A pile of "I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine!" stickers waits for students and adults to get their vaccine shot at a vaccine clinic at Shawnee High School.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
35 minutes ago

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will updated Ohioans on the coronavirus pandemic at 1 p.m. today.

He will be joined by Michael Forbes, a pediatric intensive care specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital, and Craig Dues, director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mercer Health.

The press conference will be streamed live on YouTube.

ExploreDeWine: Goal of children attending school in person is at risk

On Tuesday Gov. Mike DeWine warned that the spread of the delta variant is putting Ohio’s ability to return to in-person learning at risk.

Some K-12 schools have already begun the new school year and others are welcoming students back this week.

While Ohio hasn’t mandated masks in the classroom, the governor is urging students and teachers to wear them.

“We are clearly well past the time when the state can mandate to parents and school districts what actions to take,” DeWine said. “These decisions today rest with the parents and school officials. Our children simply cannot afford another disrupted school year.”

In Other News
1
How to save, store, and replace your COVID-19 vaccine confirmation
2
Critic: Sports betting first step toward ‘institutionalized racism of...
3
Wilberforce plans to bring back marching band, music program
4
UD to start fall semester next week with record enrollment, diversity
5
Labor Secretary: Job training, child care would be ‘transformative’
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top