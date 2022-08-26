Ohio Department of Health launches monkeypox information dashboard

Explore CDC confirms first monkeypox case in Ohio

Vanderhoff said that the ODH has been working closely with local partners and healthcare providers to provide testing, investigation, contact tracing and prevention and treatment options.

“The risk of contracting monkeypox for most Ohioans remains low, as this virus does not easily spread like COVID-19. However, it is important to continue to do all we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and to reduce the burden of illness,” he said.

Monkeypox is spread through close personal contact, often skin to skin. It causes a rash that may look like pimples or blisters that will turn to scabs before healing. Some people may also have flu-like symptoms, which could come after the rash.