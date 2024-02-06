Ohio deer harvest highest in more than a decade

Ohio’s hunters checked 213,928 white-tailed deer during the deer hunting season that concluded on Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The final total represents all deer taken during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth seasons since Sept. 9, 2023.
This is the second year in a row that Ohio’s deer harvest has surpassed 200,000, and the 12th time overall (all since 2002). This season’s count was the highest in more than a decade (217,018 in 2012-13).
Ohio’s statewide deer harvest, by year:
- 2023-24: 213,928
- 2022-23: 210,973
- 3-year average (2020-2022): 201,890
Ohio’s 2023-24 statewide deer harvest, by individual season:
- Archery: 100,951 (first season to exceed 100,000)
- Weeklong and two-day gun seasons: 85,587
- Four-day muzzleloader season: 12,712
- Two-day youth season: 10,039
- Controlled firearm hunts: 4,639
Top 10 counties:
- Coshocton: 7,740. (Last season, Coshocton County also led the state with 7,590 deer checked.)
- Tuscarawas: 7,023
- Ashtabula: 5,887
- Muskingum: 5,789
- Knox: 5,625
- Licking: 5,429
- Holmes: 5,324
- Guernsey: 5,220
- Carroll: 5,038
- Trumbull: 4,703
Most popular hunting implements:
- Crossbow: 75,462 (35%)
- Straight-walled cartridge rifle: 60,333 (28%)
- Shotgun: 31,901 (15%)
- Vertical bow: 29,696 (14%)
- Muzzleloader: 16,010 (8%)
- Handgun: 526 (less than 1%)
Deer harvest:
- Does: 99,584 (46.5%)
- Antlered bucks: 92,051 (43%)
- Button bucks: 18,973 (9%)
- Bucks with shed antlers or antlers shorter than 3 inches: 3,320 (1.5%)
Permit sales: Ohio hunters were issued 415,710 deer permits across all hunting seasons. Hunters from all 50 U.S. states purchased deer permits for use during the 2023-24 seasons. States outside of Ohio with the highest nonresident permit sales include:
- Pennsylvania (8,808)
- Michigan (5,874)
- North Carolina (4,029)
- West Virginia (3,893)
- New York (3,699)
About the Author