Ohio child dies from the flu. Officials say flu activity is ‘high’

“If you haven’t gotten a flu vaccine, now is a good time,” Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff in a prepared statement. “We are in the heart of flu season, and a vaccine may help prevent you or your loved ones from contracting a serious case of the disease.”

A 9-year-old girl from Clermont County has died after contracting the flu, the state health department said on Friday.

Ohio had six flu-related pediatric deaths in the 2022-2023 flu season, after unusually low death counts in the prior two seasons, during the height of the COVID pandemic.

The state reported four to five pediatric flu-related deaths in each of the previous three flu seasons.

Flu activity across the state has been increasing since early December, and the state health department has designated the activity level as “high.”

Montgomery County has reported 70 flu-related hospitalizations this season, while Butler County reported 28; Miami County, 12; Warren County, 10; Greene County, eight; Clark County, six; and Champaign County, zero.

The flu season began on Oct. 1.

The state says flu-related hospitalizations so far are below the five-year average for this time in the season.

Health officials say that in addition to getting vaccines other effective ways to avoid catching and spreading include frequent hand washing or regular use of hand sanitizer.

Ohioans also are encouraged to cover their mouths and noses when they cough or sneeze, avoid touching their eyes nose and mouth and residents should stay home when they are sick.