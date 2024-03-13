Ohio ceremony honors young U.S. Armed Forces recruits from region

“I basically chose it because I knew I wanted to be successful, and I know the military will do that for me and they will get me in college, and it’s just a benefit to have. It makes me a better person,” said Erisman.

Erisman and her father, Steve Erisman, drove up from Jamestown for the ceremony. Her father works as a contractor at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which has provided Kaitlyn Erisman with a familiarity with the Air Force.

“We’re really proud of her,” said Steve Erisman. “This is a great decision, I’ve got nothing but great things to say about it. I love Wright-Patt, I love working there, and I think she made a great choice.”

Many other recruits have not yet taken their oath but signed letters on Tuesday that committed themselves to any one of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Some recruits who spoke before the crowd of over a hundred in the National Veterans Memorial and Museum noted that they were drawn to the military to find purpose, to find belonging, and for the substantial developmental opportunities the military can provide, including a debt-free college tuition.

The event featured speakers including Tina Husted, wife of Lt. Gov. Jon Husted; Maj. Gen. John Harris of the Ohio National Guard; and officials from the Ohio Department of Veterans Services and the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

Col. Travis Pond, commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at WPAFB, told the crowd that the U.S. military is the best opportunity in the world to receive training, be given responsibility, and have the chance to live anywhere in the world.

“There’s a world of opportunity out there for y’all,” Pond said.

Follow DDN statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer on X or reach out to him at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or at 614-981-1422.