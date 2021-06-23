Ohio-built Hondas rank high on Cars.com’s ‘American-made’ index

The Honda TLX premium sport sedan is assembled in East Liberty, Ohio. Honda photo.

“Honda has been building cars in the U.S. for almost 40 years, and today we build a higher percentage of the vehicles we sell in the U.S. than all but one other automaker,” said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “We’re proud of the 30,000 Honda associates who design, develop, build, sell and finance our products in the U.S.”

More than two-thirds of the Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2020 were made in America at Honda plants in Ohio, Indiana and Alabama, the second-highest percentage of any automaker for the share of vehicles that were built and sold in America.

Honda operates five automobile manufacturing plants in the U.S. — more than any other international automaker.

In 2020, Honda produced nearly 1 million cars and light trucks in the U.S. and purchased $23.5 billion in parts and materials from more than 600 U.S. suppliers.

Cars.com assesses several factors for the index: location of final assembly; percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts; country of origin for available engines; country of origin for available transmissions; U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the automaker’s footprint.

Cars.com says its index “ranks all qualifying vehicles built and bought in the U.S., not just the top 10 or 15 models.”