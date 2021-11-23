springfield-news-sun logo
Ohio attorney general tries to block vaccine rules for health care workers

By Staff reports
29 minutes ago

Ohio’s attorney general joined a federal lawsuit seeking to block federal rules requiring healthcare workers to get vaccines.

“We have seen the challenges nursing homes and other facilities have had in retaining and recruiting staff,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a press release. “This mandate, and the walkouts that will likely follow, will only make those challenges worse– leaving vulnerable Ohioans without adequate care.”

The lawsuit, filed in Louisiana, contends the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services overstepped its authority when it required vaccines for healthcare workers.

The rule affects about 17 million people across the country in full- and part-time jobs at hospitals, nursing facilities, hospices and home health agencies, a press release said.

Yost also this month used two lawsuits to challenge vaccine rules supported by President Joe Biden for federal contractors and for those who work at a company with at least 100 employees.

“It’s an unlawful use of executive power,” Yost said,” The president does not have the authority to make health-care decisions for Americans.”

The Biden administration said Monday about 95 percent of federal workers who fall under the requirement for a vaccine have complied with the mandate.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “Vaccine requirements work.”

The requirement for private employers is on hold. An appeals court stayed that order, and the case likely will go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Yost, a Republican, also contends that the administration is prohibiting sovereign states from enacting and enforcing their own policies in response to the pandemic.

