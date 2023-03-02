Ohio Attorney General certifies petition language for abortion ballot initiative

Groups seeking to place the citizen initiative on the November ballot, including Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom, filed language for the proposed amendment to the Ohio Attorney General on Feb. 21 with the goal of getting the ballot initiative before voters on the November election.

Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights previously estimated they will have to secure over 400,000 signatures to have the initiative placed on the November ballot. The group also estimated it will cost between $2 million to $6 million to do so. The campaign promoting the initiative to voters is expected to cost $20 million and 30 million, and organizers said they expect funding to come from both inside and outside Ohio.

The attorney general’s office on Thursday said its sole role in the petition process is to determine whether the language submitted by the petitioners is a fair and truthful summary of the proposed statute.

The full text of the certification letter and the petition can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/Petitions.