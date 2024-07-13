Ohio Attorney General announces campaign against illegal flavored vaping devices

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced a campaign to combat illegal vaping devices, with the aim of protecting young people from addiction, respiratory problems and other health risks.

In a release, Yost said federal law mandates all new tobacco products, including vapes, have to receive pre-market authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before being sold in the country, and the FDA has only authorized 27 e-cigarette products, all of which are tobacco- or menthol-flavored.

All other vape products, Yost said, including those sold in Ohio, are illegal.

Yost said he has filed complaints against three Ohio businesses for “selling illegal vapes, failing to disclose the illegality of these products, and misrepresenting their authorization status,” which he said are unfair or deceptive practices under the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act. He added the complaints were filed after the three stores continued to sell illegal flavored vapes in defiance of a warning latter sent from the attorney general’s office in April.

The attorney general said unauthorized vaping devices pose a significant public health threat, saying harmful chemicals found in vapes include formaldehyde.

He also said vapes are the most-used tobacco products among U.S. middle- and high-school students.

Citing tightly controlled sales data, the Associated Press reported in June 2023 the number of different electronic cigarette devices sold in the U.S. had nearly tripled driven by a wave of unauthorized disposable vapes from China.

The AP reported that, although the FDA effectively banned all flavors except for menthol and tobacco from cartridge-based e-cigarettes in 2020, the policy excluded disposable vapes, a decision which the previous director of the agency’s tobacco program Mitch Zeller said was made by the Trump administration without the FDA’s input.

The result, Zeller said, is entrepreneurs can send their logo and flavor requests to Chinese manufacturers and quickly have thousands of unauthorized disposable vapes.

“You don’t have any idea what is in those vape cartridges,” Yost said. “This is a consumer protection issue, particularly when it comes to our youngsters that are still developing, the idea these unregulated, unauthorized vapes are on the market is a real danger.”

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

