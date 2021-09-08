More than 6,800 COVID cases reported in Ohio

The state also recorded a 21-day high of 457 hospitalizations in a day Wednesday. It’s nearly double the 241 hospitalizations reported Tuesday.

In the last day, ICU admissions in Ohio increased by 28 for a total of 8,995.

Ohio is averaging 176 hospitalizations and 17 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 3,147 COVID-19 patients in its hospital beds and 849 in ICU beds, according to ODH.

Coronavirus patients account for 11.7% of Ohio’s hospital beds and 17.69% of its ICU beds.

The state has 22.4% of hospital beds and22.7% of ICU beds available.

Nearly half of Ohio’s population has completed the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.

More than 48.5% of Ohioans, or 5,674,785 people, have finished the vaccine, according to ODH. The statistics includes residents of all ages, even those younger than 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Looking at Ohio’s eligible population, about 56.75% of residents 12 and older and 59.04% of adults are done with the vaccine.

Nearly 61.4% of Ohioans 12 and older and 63.55% of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, according to ODH.