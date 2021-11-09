Decline in veteran suicides sparks hope as focus on prevention efforts increase

Marnie L. Masten, program director of Samaritan Behavioral Health CrisisCare in Dayton, said the spotlight on suicide prevention and movement toward creating a new three-digit national crisis line are going to help “put us in a place where we can really impact this in a much more positive way.”

“So hopefully we are headed in the right direction. I think the more publicity there is around suicide, depression and mental health issues the more that there’s going to be a reduction in stigma around these issues,” Masten said.

All adult suicides - 2019 Age Adult suicides-Ohio Suicide rate**-Ohio Adult suicides-U.S. Suicide rate-U.S. 18-34 491 18.8 12,913 17 35-54 607 21.3 15,537 18.8 55-74 476 17 13,105 17.7 75+ 162 18.9 4,306 19.1 TOTAL 1,736 19.1 45,861 18 **Rate is per 100,000 Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

“And that will help people to want to be in a position to ask for help. It impacts everybody regardless of what your history is, your sexuality is, your race or whatever. Because with every single segment of the population there is suicide risk.”

U.S. veteran suicides in 2019 totaled 6,261, including 257 Ohioans, according to the annual report. All adult suicides totaled 45,861 in the U.S., a rate of 18 per 100,000 people. The rate for U.S. veterans was 31.6 and for Ohio veterans it was 33.7, according to federal data.

Veterans committed suicide at far higher rates for all age groups compared to rates of suicide for the adult U.S. population.

The highest rate nationally was for veterans aged 18-34. who committed suicide at a rate of 44.4 in the U.S., compared to 17 for the adult population.

Among the general adult population in the U.S. the highest suicide rate — 19.1 — was for people aged 75 and older, the data show. The rate for veterans in that age group was 29.6.

“Suicide is a complex problem, with no single cause and no single solution. But it is preventable,” according to a White House fact sheet released last week with a new comprehensive public health strategy for reducing military and veteran suicide.

“Given the multiple factors that may lead to suicide, preventing suicide requires a comprehensive public health approach that harnesses the full breadth of the federal government.”

Caption Veteran Suicides-U.S. and Ohio Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

There are resources available to help people who are in crisis or struggling with thoughts of suicide. Those include:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255

Veterans Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255 Press 1 or Text 838255 https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center Suicide Prevention Team 937-268-6511 Ext. 2675

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey