Officials: 4 killed in crash near Dayton airport after vehicle flees hit-and-run collision on I-70

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the initial crash was reported at about 2:10 p.m. on I-70 near the exit to Dayton International Airport Access Road. At that time, a 2023 Volvo XC-90 reportedly rear-ended a 2019 Nissan Frontier, then fled the scene of the crash. The Nissan followed and called the police, giving them the Volvo’s information.

The highway patrol said that the Volvo exited I-70 to Airport Access Road, continued northeast on Terminal Road, and crashed into a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica, which was making a left turn from Terminal Drive onto Boeing Drive.

That crash was reported at 2:14 p.m., the highway patrol said.

Lt. Dallas Root of the OSHP Dayton Post said that all four people who died were in the Pacifica.

One other person from the minivan was taken by ground ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to a release.

The driver of the Volvo sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

According to the highway patrol, they believe impairment was a factor in both crashes.

Troopers were joined on scene by the Vandalia Division of Fire & EMS, Butler Twp. Fire & EMS, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, the Dayton International Police Department and Englewood Truck Towing and Recovery.