ODOT I-75 bridge repair to stretch until fall 2022

Dual bridge repairs on Interstate 75 over Edwin C. Moses and Carillon boulevards near the Great Miami River will take about another year to complete.
The work includes replacing bridge decks at the Edwin C. Moses Boulevard interchange, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 7.
Motorists on I-75 north and south will experience lane-width restrictions and multiple lane closures between Albany Street and Ohio 741, through Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
“This dual bridge project on I-75 over Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Carillon Boulevard is the quintessential way ODOT continues to take care of what we have, all while providing safe and easy movement of people and goods from place to place,” said Tiffany Oliphant, a spokeswoman for ODOT District 7. “This project is vital to the Southwest Ohio region, therefore, preserving the life of these bridges is an asset and will ensure the I-75 Corridor remains a major artery of our highway system.”
On northbound I-75, the three lanes will split apart near the Ohio 741 entrance ramp, with one lane going left over by the southbound lanes, then reconnecting just south of U.S. 35.
Drivers will want to use the two-right lanes of I-75 northbound to access to the Edwin C. Moses Blvd. ramp and the U.S. 35 ramps, Oliphant said.
There will be two 11-foot side-by-side thru-lanes on I-75 northbound next to the median wall. The far-left 11-foot lane will shift onto I-75 southbound from Ohio 741 in Moraine then shift back at Stewart Street.
Twelve-foot lanes are typical for the interstate, Oliphant said.
Lane closures and 15-minute total road closures will occur on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, between Arena Park Drive and Cincinnati Street, daily this week from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday.
The Edwin C. Moses Boulevard entrance ramp will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday. Crews will be working on the bridge deck. Motorists will detour from Edwin C. Moses Boulevard to Dryden Road to southbound I-75.
The Ruhlin Co. was awarded the contract for the project for approximately $18.8 million in July 2020. The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.
About the Author