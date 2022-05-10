ODNR searches Clinton County lake for 2 missing people

A dive team was requested Tuesday for two people reported missing in Cowan Lake in Clinton County.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources were searching the water at Cowan Lake State Park near Wilmington for two adults, David Roorbach, public information officer, said.
The ODNR sought dive team assistance after identifying an area of interest about 10 feet under water.
The two missing people were not identified and Roorbach did not say where at Cowan Lake searchers were looking.
It also was not clear whether the missing pair had been swimming, fishing or kayaking, which are popular activities at the lake, according to the ODNR website.
