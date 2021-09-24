ODNR: Peak fall colors to come mid-to-late October

Peak season for seeing colorful fall leaves will come in mid-to-late October, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
“It is still early in the season, but northern Ohio can expect to see some changes by the end of the month,” ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott said. He added to keep an eye out for Ohio buckeyes, which are usually the first leaves to change color.
The ODNR said that forecasting how long fall color will last and how intense it will be involves several variables, such as sunlight, temperature, wind and rainfall.
The department provides a fall color forecast on its website, including weekly updates.
