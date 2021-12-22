State health officials to share latest on COVID-19 in Ohio today

“The 12,502 cases reported in the past 24 hours is the highest true 24-hour case reporting throughout the entire pandemic, with only days that have reflected backlogs or multi-day reporting after holidays exceeding [Tuesday’s] figure,” read a statement from the health department.

With the newly discovered omicron variant spreading throughout the country and world, health experts in Ohio are urging residents to get vaccinated or receive boosters ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

On Monday, 1,050 Ohio National Guard members began responding to hospitals to help with staffing shortages. Gov. Mike DeWine said last week that approximately 150 of those Guard members have medical training. The remaining 900 will help in other capacities, such as patient transport.

The Guard members will be deployed to areas with the highest need. It is not clear how long they will be deployed.