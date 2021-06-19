Ohio reports just more than 200 new COVID cases

In the past 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 208 new coronavirus cases, continuing a downward trend.
The figures released Saturday afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health brings the 21-day case average to 342 cases per day. The state has not reported more than 400 new cases per day in 11 days.
Currently, 318 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, about one in 60 hospitalized patients, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past week, coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped by 23%.
The total number of those Ohioans who have died from coronavirus is now 20,166 people. The average deaths in the past 21 days is 15 people, the ODH reported.
On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio is no longer under a state of emergency. He declared the state of emergency last March after three Ohioans tested positive for the coronavirus.
The state also lifted more health orders related to nursing homes, including restrictions on visitation, starting Friday. The only requirement that will remain in place is testing unvaccinated staff at nursing homes and assisted living centers for the virus twice a week.
Starting Friday, any visitation restrictions will be up to those facilities and will not be imposed by the state, the governor said.