NWS confirms additional tornado touched down in Warren County last week

Crews believe the tornado ended near Columbia Road at 10:07 p.m.

It reached wind speeds of 80 mph and a maximum path width of 100 yards. The tornado traveled 0.3 miles.

Crews also updated a storm survey report for an EF-1 and EF-0 tornado near Morrow. Initially NWS believed they were two separate tornadoes, but additional details confirmed it was the same tornado.

Eleven tornadoes hit Southwest Ohio on May 7, including at least two EF-2 tornadoes with wind speeds of more than 100 mph. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Here’s what we know about the other tornadoes reported in Southwest Ohio:

Butler County:

A high-end EF-1 tornado near McGonigle traveled for 2.4 miles and reached wind speeds of 110 mph, according to NWS.

The tornado started at 8:20 p.m. on Bunker Hill Woods Road in Reily Twp. The storm destroyed an outbuilding and caused significant damage to a home’s roof and garage.

On Pierson Road, another outbuilding was destroyed and trees were snapped. The tornado traveled east, knocking down trees at the Indian Ridge Golf Club. Crews also noted tree damage on Eagle View Court and Lanes Mill Road near the golf club.

The tornado ended around 8:25 p.m. Its maximum path width reached 200 yards.

A brief EF-0 tornado was confirmed in southeast Middletown, starting at 9:57 p.m. The twister moved north along the west side of Cincinnati Dayton Road, damaging metal siding and roofing materials on multiple buildings, according to NWS.

A few semitrailers were overturned, and minor tree damage was also reported.

The tornado reached wind speeds of 80 mph and was 80 yards wide. It traveled for 0.3 miles and ended at 9:58 p.m.

Clinton County:

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed near Blanchester, starting around 10:27 p.m. along North state Route 133. It traveled 1.4 miles, reaching wind speeds of 85 mph, according to NWS.

The tornado mostly damaged trees and outbuildings on state Route 133, with the last of the damage reported on Rhude Road. It ended at 10:29 p.m.

The twister’s maximum path width was 80 yards.

Darke County:

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Greenville, reaching maximum wind speeds of 110 mph. It started near the intersection of Greenville-Nashville and New Madison-Coletown roads around 8:24 p.m., where multiple trees were uprooted, according to NWS.

The tornado traveled northeast, crossing state Route 502 causing minor damage to homes on Daly Road. The twister’s width increased as it moved into Greenville, snapping and uprooting trees in the Greenville Union Cemetery.

The tornado damaged trees throughout the city and also caused minor damage at multiple homes. Most of the impact was shingles and siding removed from the house, according to NWS. A press box at Greenville High School’s football field was destroyed.

The twister left Greenville near the elementary school and moved along Kruckerburg Road, resulting in more damage to homes and outbuildings. Crews also noted damage along Childrens Home Bradford Road.

The tornado ended near Gettysburg around 8:42 p.m. It traveled 11.9 miles and had a maximum path width of 800 yards.

Mercer County:

An EF-2 tornado started Montezuma in Mercer County before traveling 6.4 miles and ending in New Bremen, Auglaize County. It had maximum wind speeds of 130 mph and a path width of 300 yards, according to the NWS.

The twister started at 8:20 p.m. in a field east of Harrison Road. Crews noted scour marks, but there wasn’t any damage at that location.

The storm continued east, causing significant damage to trees and outbuildings. Two homes near Southland Road and Tri Township Road lost their roofs and had walls partially collapse, according to NWS.

The tornado came to an end at 8:33 p.m., west of state Route 66.

A second EF-2 tornado was confirmed near Coldwater and reached maximum wind speeds of 120 mph.

It started at 7:50 p.m. on Siegrist Jutte Road in Fort Recovery, with a few downed trees. South of state Route 129, wooded areas had sections with more than 70% tree loss, according to NWS. A few homes along Saint Peter Road had significant roof damage.

The tornado damaged and destroyed outbuildings at farms as it moved east. Most homes were limited to minor roof damage in the area, according to NWS.

The twister ended at 8:08 p.m. in Coldwater. Its maximum path width reached 400 yards.

Warren County:

A low-end EF-1 tornado formed around 10:08 p.m. with some minor tree damage reported near Pike Street, Claude Street and Sunset Drive.

It continued to a field west of Shawhan Road in Lebanon before crossing east-northeast and causing tree damage along the road. A few homes had minor roof damage, according to the NWS. Winds ripped the entire roof off a detached garage and caused a partial wall collapse.

Winds were estimated to reach the tornado’s maximum speed, about 90 mph, at the time, according to NWS. The tornado continued east-northeast, causing more tree and structural damage to homes on Browning Lane.

The twister crossed back over Shawhan Road. Crews noted additional tree and structural damage to homes between Shawhan and Stubbs Mill roads.

After traveling about 2.7 miles, the tornado came to an end near Stubbs Mill Road at 10:12 p.m. Its maximum path width reached 150 yards.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Morrow, starting at 10:15 p.m. in the Little Miami River Valley. Crews reported extensive tree damage on the northern hillside.

Multiple homes along Mason Morrow Millgrove Road had structural damage. The second story of one home was completely removed and a neighboring home had part of its roof destroyed, according to the NWS.

The tornado traveled east causing more tree damage along the river. The NWS initially believed the tornado ended shortly later, around 10:17 p.m., but an updated storm survey report determined the tornado continued into southwest Morrow and is the same tornado as a previously reported EF-0 tornado that started at 10:18 p.m.

The twister continued near Mason Morrow Millgrove Road and Woodward-Claypole Road, where minor tree damage was observed. The tornado strengthened as it crossed the river, knocking down trees on the Little Miami Bike Path, according to NWS.

Crews noted significant damage along Woodward-Claypole Road.

The twister started weakening as it moved up hill, resulting in more tree damage and some structural damage. It ended at 10:20 p.m.

It reached wind speeds of 95 mph and a maximum path width of 350 yards. The updated distance traveled is 2.7 miles.

A low-end EF-0 tornado touched down along state Route 123 in Lebanon around 10:14 p.m. Its maximum wind speeds were 65 mph and the path width reached 50 yards, according to NWS.

Most of the damage included downed trees and power poles. Crews reported the storm tossed a water tank from farm equipment into a field behind a residence.

There was sporadic tree damage as the tornado traveled 0.44 miles east-northeast across Wilmington Road before coming to an end at 10:15 p.m.

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Clarksville, reaching wind speeds of 80 mph.

It started at 10:27 p.m. in a wooded area behind a residence on U.S. 22, where the tornado snapped and uprooted multiple trees, according to the NWS. The residence had some of its roof removed and a large pole barn was destroyed.

The tornado went east on U.S. 22, causing more tree damage before coming to an end at 10:28 p.m.

It lasted for 0.51 miles and had a maximum path width of 150 yards.