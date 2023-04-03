Not in the Easter spirit: Egg hunt at The Greene goes very wrong

In a post on Facebook, The Greene’s management wrote “unfortunately this event did not turn out as we had hoped and planned for, due to several factors.”

Management wrote that the event was meant to allow 1- and 2-year-olds to hunt for eggs in a designated area, followed by 3- and 4-year-olds to begin hunting elsewhere with their parents for a 60-second head start, and then finally everyone else would begin the hunt. Only children were supposed to pick up eggs, the post said.